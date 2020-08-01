he very truest professional I had the honor of working with. This professional I knew from private security work a couple decades ago. The difference he made, was exemplified between one situation where a tactical team in full riot gear was deployed in a V formation to the front gate (which incited labor unrest situation and put some of our guys in the hospital, to pat Tadina's superior method of bravely, at another site (where he instead was hired for professional protection) , walking with shoulders somewhat slumped, yelling over the fence that "We have no problem whatsoever with you assembling there. we understand you have legitimate work concerns. In your position we might be protesting just the same. but we are not from here. We have no connection to either you or the company. Mainly, we want our own guys safe. We were hired to keep the company workers safe. We want you safe, too. Please just let us do our job. Protest, but please don't harm us. We are just doing our job --just as you really want to do your jobs." That made all the difference. No problem with the union labor unrest situation there. A true professional, Pat Tadina. Wonderful experience whenever he was in charge. He truly understood people and how to gain willing compliance. He cared about people and treated everyone respectfully and fairly.



Elizabeth H.

Coworker