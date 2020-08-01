1/1
Patrick Gavin Tadina
1942 - 2020
CSM (Ret) Patrick Gavin Tadina
St Pauls - Patrick Gavin Tadina, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Esteban and Irene Tadina; sister, Nani Tadina; and brother, Stephen Tadina.
He is survived by his wife, Karen S. Tadina of the home; two daughters, Catherine Poeschl of Dale, TX and Alamea Banther of St. Pauls; four sons, Sterling Tadina of Dale, TX, Benjamin Wallace of St. Pauls, Dennis Tadina of Fayetteville, and Ryan Dalberg of Toma, WI; two sisters, Blossom Sullivan of Maxton, and Mailey Fraizer of Maui, HI; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Patrick was well known as Command Sergeant Major Tadina. His service during the Vietnam era was one of extreme valor and service as a member of the 173rd Airborne Brigade Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol (LRRP), 74th Infantry Detachment Long Range Patrol (LRP) and Company N (Ranger), 75th Infantry. While serving as a team leader for five years, he never had one of his team killed. This was accomplished at the risk of his own life during the many times he was cited for valor (2 Silver Stars), 10 Bronze Stars (7 with V Device), 4 Army Commendation Medals (2 with V Device) and three Purple Hearts.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Rogers & Breece on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11 AM. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 10 AM.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
June 29, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Marti
Acquaintance
June 28, 2020
he very truest professional I had the honor of working with. This professional I knew from private security work a couple decades ago. The difference he made, was exemplified between one situation where a tactical team in full riot gear was deployed in a V formation to the front gate (which incited labor unrest situation and put some of our guys in the hospital, to pat Tadina's superior method of bravely, at another site (where he instead was hired for professional protection) , walking with shoulders somewhat slumped, yelling over the fence that "We have no problem whatsoever with you assembling there. we understand you have legitimate work concerns. In your position we might be protesting just the same. but we are not from here. We have no connection to either you or the company. Mainly, we want our own guys safe. We were hired to keep the company workers safe. We want you safe, too. Please just let us do our job. Protest, but please don't harm us. We are just doing our job --just as you really want to do your jobs." That made all the difference. No problem with the union labor unrest situation there. A true professional, Pat Tadina. Wonderful experience whenever he was in charge. He truly understood people and how to gain willing compliance. He cared about people and treated everyone respectfully and fairly.
Elizabeth H.
Coworker
June 20, 2020
My deep felt sympathies go to the family of Pat Tadina. He was a wonderful person with a HUGE heart. When he left this world he left a hole that cannot be filled. May he soar on the wings of angels as he teaches them to enjoy eating rice, salad and KIng Hawaiian bread. Hugs and prayers to the family.
Kaye Wyman
Friend
