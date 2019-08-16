|
|
Patrick John Leddy
Raeford—Patrick John Leddy, 61, of Raeford, passed away on August 15, 2019 after a long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was at home surrounded by his family.
Pat was a loving and caring son, father, Ope, and brother. Family is what he valued most. He worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber for over 35 years and was a die-hard Steelers fan. He loved his dogs, Big Ben and Little Willie.
He was born in Vicenza, Italy.
Pat is preceded in death by his father, John Patrick Leddy and brother-in-law's, Robert Huot, Ronnie Braden, and David "Skip" Harlem.
Pat is survived by his daughter, Taylor Pelzel; son-in-law, Joshua Pelzel; mother, Marlene Leddy; sisters, Jennie Harlem, Juanita and brother-in-law George St.Onge, Marylou Braden, and Rose Huot; grandchildren, Shylynn Pelzel, Jaxson Pelzel, and Aubrey Pelzel; nieces and nephews, Cindy, Ashley, Ivan, David, Billy and Marlana; and great niece and nephew, Gavin and Hailey.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019