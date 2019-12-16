Home

Patrick Robert Mendez


1963 - 2019
Patrick Robert Mendez Obituary
Patrick Robert Mendez
Acworth, GA—Patrick Robert Mendez, 56, of Acworth, GA, formerly of Spring Lake, NC, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Lincoln, NE.
He is survived by his father, Jesus Ernesto Mendez; mother and step-father, Brigitte Petit Hubbard and Dale Hubbard of Spring Lake; brothers, Richard Mendez of Spring Lake and Robert Hubbard of Columbus, OH; sister, Nathalie Rogers and husband, Scott of Bunnlevel; nephews, Alan Rogers of Spring Lake and Eric Rogers of Bunnlevel; and a very dear family friend, Kathleen Schultz of St. Louis, MO.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1:00 P. M. in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake. Interment will immediately follow in Riverview Memorial Gardens in Spring Lake. The family will receive family and friends from 11:00 A. M. to 12:30 P. M. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019
