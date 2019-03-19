|
|
Patrick Stephen Bray
Aberdeen — Patrick Stephen Bray of Aberdeen, NC, passed away on March 4, 2019 at the age of 32. He was born in Fayetteville, NC, where he graduated from Saint Patrick School and Terry Sanford High School lettering in wrestling. Patrick was a member the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 771. He achieved his Eagle rank upon completion of a Meditation and Prayer Garden, which he designed and constructed, at Saint Patrick Catholic Church. Patrick was a respected Correctional Officer II at Morrison Correctional Institution in Hoffman, NC. He was also a passionate Volunteer Firefighter with Aberdeen Volunteer Fire Dept where he demonstrated his love of helping others. Being a member of the Hash House Harriers, an international running club, gave him great pleasure. Patrick is survived by his beloved daughter, Cameron; his parents Donald and Carole; his sister Kerry (Eric); his brothers Liam (Kelly) and Colin (Emily); six nieces and nephews whom he held dear, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Andrew Catholic Church, Apex, NC on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider memorial donations to: The Correctional Peace Officers Foundation (cpof.org) 800-800-2763.
The Aberdeen Volunteer Firefighter Association, send checks to 800 Holly St, Aberdeen, NC 28315 (910-944-7888).
Cameron Bray's higher education fund (gofundme.com) then search for Cameron Bray.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019