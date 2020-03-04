Home

Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Lighthouse Baptist Church
Hope Mills, NC
Patsy A. Foster

Patsy A. Foster Obituary
Patsy A. Foster
Hope Mills—Patsy Ann Foster, 83, of Hope Mills, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in her home with family by her side.
Affectionately known as "Mama Pat", she was born in Robeson County, and was the daughter of the late John and Gladys Locklear. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lee Foster; daughters, Vicki Davis and Charlotte Harris; and brothers, Buck and Bobby Locklear.
Patsy is survived by her daughter, Carol Jackson and husband Buddy; sister, Sue Jones; brother, Ronald Locklear and wife Catherine; 5 grandchildren; Jared Brown, Toni Inman, Amanda Jackson, Brian Jackson, and Leslie Boudreau; 13 great grandchildren; Carey Jean, Alyssa, Tessa, Jordan, Noah, Ethan, Lane, Charlotte, Evan, Emily, Kristin, Ashlyn, and Kaylee; 7 great-great grandchildren; and a host of other, family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight, March 5, 2020 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Hope Mills. Burial will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville.
Patsy will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
