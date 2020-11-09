Patsy Ann Barnes Hulen

Salemburg—Mrs. Patsy Ann Barnes Hulen, 83 of Salemburg passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the UNC Rex Healthcare.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, Nov. 12 at the Salemburg Family Life Center with Rev. John Adams and Steve Hulen officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Memorial Gardens. There will be a walk through visitation on Wednesday from 1:00 PM -4:00 PM at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro. The family request that all attending please wear masks and practice social distancing.

Mrs. Hulen was a native of Robeson County, the daughter of Richard Norman Barnes, Jr. and Clara Mable Phipps Barnes. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman L. Hulen; son, Michael Wingate; grandson, Phillip Hulen; brother, Thomas Richard Barnes and sister, Peggy Lou Wingate. She retired from the Sampson Regional Medical Center. She was a certified nursing assistant, EMT and was retired from the Roseboro Rescue Squad. She was a member of Salemburg Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was a Girl in Action Leader.

She is survived by three daughter, Cynthia Ann McLeod of Salemburg, Kelli Norris (Bill) of Wallace and Stephanie Cuthbertson (Donald Paul) of Greensboro; three sons, Stephen Hulen (Belinda) of Salemburg, Darren Hulen of Roseboro and Todd Hulen of Mexia, Texas; sister, Mable Elizabeth Yeazel; nine grandchildren, Heather McLeod, Matthew Hulen, Andrew Hargrove, Jacob Hargrove, Sara Jo Hulen, Sarah Araya ( Nicolas), Kalen Cuthbertson, Caitlin Flockhart and Riley Norris; three great grandchildren, J. J. Bradford, Leikai McLeod and Avery Flockhart; and family caregiver and friend, Lisa Edge.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Salemburg Baptist Church, 300 N. Main Street, Salemburg, NC 28385.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.



