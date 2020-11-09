1/1
Patsy Ann Barnes Hulen
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patsy Ann Barnes Hulen
Salemburg—Mrs. Patsy Ann Barnes Hulen, 83 of Salemburg passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the UNC Rex Healthcare.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, Nov. 12 at the Salemburg Family Life Center with Rev. John Adams and Steve Hulen officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Memorial Gardens. There will be a walk through visitation on Wednesday from 1:00 PM -4:00 PM at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro. The family request that all attending please wear masks and practice social distancing.
Mrs. Hulen was a native of Robeson County, the daughter of Richard Norman Barnes, Jr. and Clara Mable Phipps Barnes. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman L. Hulen; son, Michael Wingate; grandson, Phillip Hulen; brother, Thomas Richard Barnes and sister, Peggy Lou Wingate. She retired from the Sampson Regional Medical Center. She was a certified nursing assistant, EMT and was retired from the Roseboro Rescue Squad. She was a member of Salemburg Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was a Girl in Action Leader.
She is survived by three daughter, Cynthia Ann McLeod of Salemburg, Kelli Norris (Bill) of Wallace and Stephanie Cuthbertson (Donald Paul) of Greensboro; three sons, Stephen Hulen (Belinda) of Salemburg, Darren Hulen of Roseboro and Todd Hulen of Mexia, Texas; sister, Mable Elizabeth Yeazel; nine grandchildren, Heather McLeod, Matthew Hulen, Andrew Hargrove, Jacob Hargrove, Sara Jo Hulen, Sarah Araya ( Nicolas), Kalen Cuthbertson, Caitlin Flockhart and Riley Norris; three great grandchildren, J. J. Bradford, Leikai McLeod and Avery Flockhart; and family caregiver and friend, Lisa Edge.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Salemburg Baptist Church, 300 N. Main Street, Salemburg, NC 28385.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved