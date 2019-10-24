|
|
Patsy Ann Long Horn
Bladenboro—Patsy Ann Long Horn, 79, of Bladenboro passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Leonard Long and Mae Herring Long, husband, Jim Horn, son, Johnny Gray, daughter, Barbara Towery, three sisters: Betty Flower, Barbara Caulder and Addie Mae Soles and two brothers: Marshall and James Long. Patsy leaves behind one daughter, Patty Norman (Keith) of Fayetteville; three brothers: Jimmy Long of Hope Mills; Dwight "Pete" Long of Bladenboro; Huey Long of Tar Heel; six grandchildren: Amanda Carleton, Brandy Bragg, Douglas Horne, Johnny Gray, Robbie Towery, and Johnathan Gray and three great grandchildren: Laura Bragg, Sarah Bragg and Valentina Gray.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 -11:00 am on Monday, October 28th at Bladen Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am in the chapel with Rev. Darin Andrews officiating. Burial will follow the services in the Allen Cemetery in Dublin.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019