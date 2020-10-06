Patsy "Pat" R. BrayRaeford—Patsy Ruth Bray, 77, of Fayetteville, went home to be with her Lord and saved loved ones and friends. She was given this beautiful home filled with the joy and knowledge of God by Jesus Christ in 1982 when she decided to give him her heart and life, in return for eternal life with him. She considered this to be the first real home she's ever had, wherewith the precious Lamb of God, as one in him, his redeemed find true purpose, deepest love, and highest intelligence.She retired from Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. As a cancer survivor she chose to serve her Lord by implementing The Spiritual Support Group and The Facing Forward Cancer Support Group for cancer patients and their families at Cape Fear Valley.A private burial was held Tuesday, November 6, 2020, at Hope Mills Cemetery.Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.