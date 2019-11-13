Home

Paul Dardis Parker


1949 - 2019
Paul Dardis Parker Obituary
Paul Dardis Parker
Spring Lake—Paul Dardis Parker, 70, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, in Central Harnett Hospital in Lillington, NC.
Paul was a huge sports fan. He especially loved Nascar and football. He also loved his beloved feral cats.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Jewell Browning Parker, his wife, and sisters, Millie, Juanita and Jerry.
He is survived by daughters, Sandra Simons and husband, Eddie, and Cheryl Loughran; sisters, Faye, Eulene, Donna, Bonnie, Gina and Sylvia; grandchildren, Darrell, Anthony, Christopher, Randy and Jack; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home. The family will receive family and friends prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:00 PM.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
