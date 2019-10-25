|
Paul Hewitt Matthews
Fayetteville—U.S. Air Force Ret. MSGT Paul Hewitt Matthews, 85, of Fayetteville passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Fayetteville.
He was born on December 5, 1933 in Cumberland County, NC to the late Oliver W. Matthews and Eva Hewitt Matthews.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife Anna Sachs Matthews and sisters, Irene Matthews, Maxine Garner and Jeanette Spiller; brothers, Oliver Matthews and Warren Matthews; grandson, Lex Lester.
Paul retired honorably from the Unites States Air Force with over 20 years of service to our country. As a highly decorated soldier receiving numerous medals and commendations, Paul's career in the Air Force trained him to be a highly respected aircraft mechanic.
He is survived by four children; Paul Oliver Matthews and wife Lisa, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Donald Kenneth Matthews and wife Youn, of Granite Bay, CA, Maria Anna Luster, Paragould, AR and Rebecca Lee King and husband Don, of Fayetteville, NC; seven grandchildren Taylor Matthews, Victoria King, Justin Matthews, Samuel King, Isabella Matthews, Matthew Luster, and Olivia Matthews; one brother Robert Matthews, of Fayetteville, NC; two sisters Etrue Piner, of Fayetteville, NC and Mary Jane Erne, of Medina, OH.
On Monday, October 28, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM the family will receive friends at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 12 Noon at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors rendered by the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019