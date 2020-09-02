Paul Jacob ReaverFayetteville—Paul J. Reaver passed on August 27, 2020. Mr. Reaver was born on April 30, 1925 in Gettysburg, PA the son of the late Paul S. and Dorothy M. Reaver.Paul graduated from Gettysburg High and then received a degree from Penn State University in 1951. He was employed by Agway Farm Coop and Niemeyer Corporation while living in Gettysburg, PA and then with the Holland Grill Company in Raleigh, NC before retiring to Fayetteville, NC. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Gettysburg and Haymount United Methodist Church in Fayetteville. He was predeceased by his wife of 49 years Corrinne H. Reaver, stepdaughter Patricia H. Brown, sister Rebecca R. Guise. brother James S. Reaver, sister Adelle R. Durboraw, sister Lucille R. Hill and sister Phyllis R. Unger.Mr. Reaver is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, stepsons J. Jeffrey Brown (wife Karen) and T. Radford Brown (wife Catharine), step grandchildren Robert Brown (wife Rachel), Thomas Brown (wife Jordan), Nicholas Brown (wife Keaton), Douglas Brown (wife Jenny), Meredith Brown (husband Nick) and Amy Brown in addition to five great stepgrandchildren Lawson Brown, Thomas Brown, III, Adison Elzy, Mason Elzy and Savannah Brown.In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Christ Lutheran Church in Gettysburg or to The Cape Fear Botanical Garden in Fayetteville, NC. In light of COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines funeral arrangements will be determined at a later date.