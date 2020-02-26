|
|
Paul Oberlies
Fayetteville—Paul Walter Oberlies, age 90, of Fayetteville passed away February 22, 2020 at his home.
He was born November 1, 1929 in Flushing, New York the son of the late Paul and Anna Oberlies. He is also preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 60 years, Norma Oberlies and brother, Fred Oberlies.
Left to cherish his memory is his son Paul Steven and wife Debra of Colorado
Paul honorably served his country during Korea and Vietnam in the United States Army and retired after a 27 year career. He was known for his quick wit, great sense of humor, kindness and intelligence. Paul was a huge history buff and known to read books and watch programs on military strategy and WWII, go on a walk with friends or have a good cup of coffee with good company.
The family will receive friends from 6PM until 8 PM Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Reeves Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, NC. Interment will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens, Fayetteville, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020