1SGT Paul Richard
Dowdy Jr.
Fayetteville—1SGT Dowdy served in 5th and 7th Special Forces Groups at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. During his 27 years of service he traveled the world never finding a fight he wasn't willing to fight. He served in Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Congo, Zaire, Yemen, El Salvador, Panama in efforts to liberate the oppressed. He learned French, Spanish, and Arabic. He completed SCUBA, HAHO and HALO training.
Awards/badges included SCUBA, Senior Jumpmaster, Combat Infantrymen Badge, Bronze Star with Valor, Purple Heart.
He is preceded in death by his wife Elsie Dowdy, father Paul R. Dowdy Sr, and mother Christina Dowdy. He is survived by his brother Gary Dowdy and sons Steve Guillemette, Larry Smith, and Billy Smith. He is survived by 3 grand children and 6 great grandchildren.
Graveside Service will be held at 2PM Tuesday, 10/01/2019 at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019