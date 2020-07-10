Paul Thomas McArdle
Fayetteville—Paul Thomas McArdle reached out for his heavenly home Sunday, July 5th at 9:00 p.m. Paul was a man of many facets during his 78 years on this earth.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul H. McArdle and Gertrude W. McArdle, of Greensburg, PA and his first wife, Nancy S. McArdle, of 24 years of marriage. Paul and Nancy became family and four children were born to their union; Beth Sturdivant (Mickey) Christine Sappington (Scott) Paul A. McArdle (Kathryn) Patrick T. McArdle (Robyn). With a beautiful first family life, Sadly Paul lost Nancy to cancer in 1990.
Paul was blessed in 1992 when he then met his second wife, Patty Lee. It was then that Paul found a new love. God awakened him one morning and said "call Patty Lee and ask her to marry you!" Paul and Patty were business associates in the field of Economic Development and only knew each other in a professional manner. Paul and Patty never dated, however Paul did call Patty and met for lunch that day. He asked her to marry him four times and in response she replied "yes, yes, yes, yes! "feeling that he had lost his mind! Paul said he fully expected to marry her, since this union was arranged by God" They married in September, 1992 and enjoyed 28 years of love and joy with the union of two stepchildren that became part of the family, Sherri Lee Smith and Dewayne Lee (Kim).
Paul touched many lives in this world. First he studied for the priest hood under the curriculum of Villanova University. As an Augustinian and taking the vow of Poverty as an order priest. He then became known as Father Jude. During that time he found that priest calling was not to be for him and he left the monastery, He was drafted by the Army to be a court reporter in Heidelberg, Germany. His father died and he was released from duty and brought home due to being an only son. He would be placed in the military reserves for years to come in Greensburg, PA.
In his next career he became a Railroader, with the Rock Island Railroad. During that time he served as a member of the transportation committee in Pittsburgh PA. He became a Cannon Lawyer and practiced before Federal Trade Commission.
Most recently he was Vice President and traffic manager of three short line carriers. The Aberdeen RockFish Railroad, Dunn-Erwin Railroad and the Peedee Railroad. He loved the railroad business and was always on top of his game his skills with negotiation were unmatched. He opened many doors for the upcoming railroaders and the seasoned railroaders and in particular those in the Norfolk Southern and the CSX Railroad. He was awarded many honors during his time with the rail industry.
His civic life was very busy as he worked to give back to those that had supported him. He had a soft spot in his heart for the visually impaired and diabetics. He spent many hours being a good citizen. On a trip to the post office he overheard a man saying he had a job interview. Paul asked him where was his tie and the man replied that "he did not have a tie to wear." Paul did not think about it twice and gave him his tie and quickly tied it for him and wished him well.
Paul enjoyed life to the fullest even though he faced many challenges with his health he always remained optimistic and was a man of his word! Playing golf, having been a caddy for Arnold Palmer in his early years. Many days were enjoyed golfing with his friends Craig Stewart, Karl Merritt and Dennis Hromika.
Paul has two sisters, Ruth Faris (Bob) of Westfield, N.J. and Jane Morelli (Bo) of Greensburg, PA. He leaves behind his Grandchildren Caroline Sturdivant, Mckenzie Sturdivant, David McArdle, Ashton Lee Weaver, Ansley Lee, Rachael Sappington and Ryan Sappington, Kenly Turner, Blake Lopez, Ava McArdle and Brett McArdle. Grandpa welcomed them to the world singing his coal miner song, "Old Shanty Town".
A special Thank you to Paul's nurses, Tanisha Parker, Florence Malloy, Chasity Johnson, Patricia Howell, Norma Medina, Mary Johnson and Bayada Home Health Care Services.
A very Special Thank You to Mary Sauceier at Mary Bills Café for her outpouring love and devotion, for both Paul, his breakfast buddies Ken Seysareh, and Richard Walker that became a daily enjoyment until he became ill. Thank You Mary for being such a wonderful loyal and devoted friend for Paul and continuing for Patty.
Many thanks to his neighbors at Edmonton Village #820, who remain steadfast in their love and support for Paul's last days on this earth, is much appreciated by his family.
As a last wish Paul wanted a mass to be held at Saint Ann's Catholic Church which was his church of choice. Through his many years of being a parishioner at Saint Ann's his devotion love and Faith matured. He also supported his wife and attended First Baptist Church regularly and loved those that he met there.
A celebration of life will be held for a man who leaves behind a legacy to be followed by many of his loved ones on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Saint Ann's Catholic Church, 357 North Cool Spring Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301, officiated by Father Mike Coveyou and the Reverend Robert James of First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, Paul's family ask for donations to be made to Saint Ann's Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society
.
We will follow protocol as prescribed for those in attendance (face masks, gloves proper hand washing and social distancing should be followed).
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com