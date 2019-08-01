|
Paul Winford "Windy" Saunders, Jr
Fayetteville—Mr. Paul Winford "Windy" Saunders, Jr., of Fayetteville, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was born in Cumberland County, NC, the son of Paul W. Saunders, Sr. and Helen F. Saunders.
Windy is survived by his wife, Carolyn F. Saunders of the home; two daughters, Dana S. Webb of Wilmington, NC and Kara Saunders and Jason of Wake Forest, NC; two brothers, Larry Saunders of Leland, NC and Steven Saunders of Fayetteville, NC; one sister, Sheila McKay of Kenansville, NC; mother Helen F. Saunders of Fayetteville, NC; four grandchildren, Jackson, Noah, Tony and Wynnleigh.
Windy and Carolyn enjoyed many wonderful times at the beach with their much loved and adored grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Camp Ground United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4625 Camp Ground Road, Fayetteville, NC 28314 with Reverend Sang Park officiating. A visitation will follow immediately after the graveside service at the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Camp Ground United Methodist Church.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019