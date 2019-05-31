Home

Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Riverview Memorial Garden Cemetery
Hwy. 87 and Vass Rd.
Spring Lake, NC
Paula M. Ruff Obituary
Paula M. Ruff
Fayetteville—Paula Marie Ruff, 77, died on Sunday, May 26 2019 in Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
There will be a graveside service on Friday, June 7th at 2:00 p.m. in Riverview Memorial Garden Cemetery, located at the corner of Hwy. 87 and Vass Rd. in Spring Lake, NC.
Mrs. Ruff is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Mary Ellen Booth and four daughters, Sherry Snow, Donna Whiting, Dawn Roberts and Penney Burns; she is survived by her husband, Lewis; a son, James; 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Paula enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, and being out in the community, meeting new people while selling Avon products. She will be loved and missed by all those that knew her.
Condolences may be made to www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 31 to June 2, 2019
