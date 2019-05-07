|
|
Paula Stephens Lawrence
Fayetteville—Paula Jean Stephens Lawrence, 71, of Fayetteville, died Sunday, May 05, 2019 in her home.
Born in Scotland County, she was the daughter of the late Pearlie Seller Furnish. Along with her mother, she is preceded in death by her step-father, Robert Furnish; sister, Rose Marie Rault; and brother, Leroy Stephens.
She is survived by her husband, John Lawrence; children, Dale Fogleman and wife Jean of Rome, GA, Steven Fogleman of Hope Mills, David Whitehurst and wife Laura of Fayetteville, Richard Whitehurst of Fayetteville, Sheila Bowen and husband Daniel of Fayetteville, and Katie Lawrence of Fayetteville; sisters, Barbara Hendricks of Hope Mills and Elizabeth Sivadon of Hope Mills; brothers, Robert Furnish of Honea Path, SC, Ronnie Furnish of Fayetteville, Scottie Furnish of Rome, GA, and Johnny Furnish of Fayetteville; nine grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
There will be a visitation from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, May 09, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services of Hope Mills. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, May 10, 2019 at New Life Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 7 to May 8, 2019