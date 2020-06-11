Pauline Sessoms Pate
Laurel Hill— Pauline Sessoms Pate, 85, passed June 10, 2020. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation prior to services on Sunday from 1:30 until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Hillside Memorial Park .
Laurel Hill— Pauline Sessoms Pate, 85, passed June 10, 2020. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation prior to services on Sunday from 1:30 until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Hillside Memorial Park .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.