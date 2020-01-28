|
Pearl Edwards
Efland—Pearl Daisy Shanklin Edwards, 95 of Efland passed away on January 27, 2020.
Pearl was a member of the Quarter Century Club at Dixie Yarns and a lifetime member of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Efland.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Murdock and Lula Shanklin, husband; Alexander G. Edwards, brother; Willie Shanklin, brother in law; Hubert Carter and sister in law; Pat Shanklin.
She is survived by her son; Gary Edwards and wife Terry, brother; David Shanklin, sister; Frances Carter, granddaughter; Ashton Sanchez and husband Richard.
The visitation will be held on Friday, January 31 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Walker's Funeral Home Chapel in Mebane. The funeral service will be on Saturday, February 1st at 10:00am at Lebanon UMC, Efland, NC.
Walker's Funeral Home of Mebane is caring for the Edwards family.
