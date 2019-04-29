|
|
Pecolia McRae McKoy
Mint Hill—Mrs. Pecolia M. McKoy, 77 of Mint Hill, North Carolina, passed away on April 23, 2019 at Novant Presbyterian Health, Charlotte, North Carolina. A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Charlotte, North Carolina. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers: donations can be made to the L.C. Riddick Scholarship Fund in Pecolia McKoy's name c/o Mt. Carmel Baptist Church 7237 Tuckaseegee Road Charlotte, NC 28214. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019