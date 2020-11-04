Peggy AutryFayetteville—Peggy Autry, 62, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020 at her home. She was born on May 9, 1958 in Fayetteville, NC to the late William and Geneva Alexander.Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Steve Autry, five sisters, and one brother. She is also preceded by her granddaughter, Peyton Autry.Peggy is survived by her children, Al Autry and fiancé, Carrie Knupp, Tamra Stansbury and husband, Bobby, Ashley Autry and wife, Rachel. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Aubrey, Riley, Madelyn, and Lucas.Peggy graduated from Pine Forest High School in 1976. She served as a clerical secretary for many years and had a passion for numbers which she applied to preparing taxes for H&R Block for 20 years.Peggy was a devoted wife and mother and cherished her role as a grandmother deeply. She will be missed greatly by all those who knew and loved her.A graveside memorial will be held at 2pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Lafayette Memorial Park West.