|
|
Peggy J. Posey
Raeford—
Mrs. Peggy J. Posey of Raeford passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital at the age of 77.
Peggy was born in Robeson County on May 5, 1942, to the late Luther Jackson Jr. and Annie Ruth Herndon Jackson. She was preceded in death by her sister, Annette Porter. Peggy was a longtime member of Philippi Presbyterian Church and was employed with the Hoke County School Systems.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bobby Posey Sr. of Raeford, NC; two sons, Bobby Posey Jr and his wife Donna of Belleville, IL and James Posey of Raeford, NC; six grandchildren, Kyle Posey and wife Jessica, Chelsea Posey, Zach Posey, Megan Posey Bohl and her husband Terry, Sarah Posey and Seth Posey. Six great grandchildren, Sophia Harris, Maggie Bohl, Jossalynn, Posey, Avery Harris, Ava Molchan and Terry Bohl III. A sister Mary Margaret O'Bannon of Wilmington, NC.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 until 8:00 pm on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the home, 423 Posey Farm Road, Raeford.
Graveside Service will be held 3:00 pm Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Philippi Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Mike Baker officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020