Peggy Jackson Lee
Dunn — Peggy Jackson Lee. Age 69, of Dunn passed away peacefully on Saturday Morning, June 15, 2019 at Betsy Johnson Regional Hospital in Dunn, NC.
Peggy was born on November 21, 1949 in Harnett County the daughter of the late Gerald Lester Jackson and Elizabeth Hayes Jackson. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 30 years. Charles F. Lee.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Black's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 10513 Hwy. 301 South, Dunn, NC.
Surviving her sons: Gerald F. Lee and Charles Kevin Lee & (wife) Jenny; grandchildren: Brandon G. Lee, McKenzie Lee and Hunter Burley; sister, Joan Jackson.
A Service of Cromartie Miller Funeral Home of Dunn NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 17 to June 18, 2019