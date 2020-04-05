|
Peggy Jean (Brock) Collins
Virginia Beach—After a long, loving and beautiful life, Peggy Jean Collins passed away on Sunday March 29, 2020.
Peggy was born in Fayetteville, N.C. on September 17, 1942 to Ralph and Addie (Hart) Brock. She is survived by her two children, their spouses, six grandchildren and a number of other loving relatives and friends.
Peggy graduated from Pine Forest High School and married her high school sweetheart upon his return from serving in Vietnam with the U.S. Air Force. They moved to Raleigh and Chapel Hill where she worked a number of jobs helping put him through school. Later they relocated to the Washington DC area where she lived for the next 20 years raising her two children and following her divorce, working in apartment management field eventually advancing her way up to property manager of a large residential apartment community. Following her father's death, Peggy moved back to her hometown of Fayetteville to care for her mother until her death. The move back home allowed her to renew old friendships including her dearest friend Dale Blackburn. Most recently she lived with her son and his family in Virginia Beach while receiving treatment for lung cancer. The support she received from her extended family, Karen Miller with the , Helen Godwin of Five Points Health Care while in Fayetteville and the staff at the Chesapeake Office of Riverside Cancer Specialists during this time meant the world to her.
Peggy's greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and watching them grow. She often commented the happiest days of her life were spent with her grandchildren over spring breaks, summers and Christmas holidays. She is survived by her son, William Collins, Jr of VA Beach, VA, her daughter Lorie (Collins) Dubasky of Fairfax VA as well as her grandchildren Ryan Collins, Sean Collins, Emily Collins, Kyle Collins, Alexander Dubasky and Raighney Padilla. She was pre-deceased by her father Ralph Brock, mother Addie Brock and brother Leonard Brock.
Peggy's final wish that her ashes be scattered on the beach by all her grandchildren will be honored in a private family ceremony.
Condolences maybe offered at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020