Peggy Jo Tisdale


1954 - 2020
Peggy Jo Tisdale Obituary
Peggy Jo Tisdale
Laconia—Peggy Jo Tisdale, 65, of Union Avenue, went to meet her maker on January 30, 2020, at her home after a bout with cancer.
Peggy was born August 4, 1954, in Regensburg, Germany, and raised in Fayetteville, NC, the daughter of the late Herman and Natalie Sue (O'Connell) Hill.
Peggy was a vibrant and creative soul.
Peggy is survived by her son, Kenneth Glenn Hill of Stedman N.C., daughter, Stephanie Lynn Haynes of Center Barnstead, NH; and five grandchildren, Ryan Tew, Ethan Hill, Emiily Hill, Aaron Haynes, and Kayla Haynes.
At Peggy's request, there will be no calling hours or services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
