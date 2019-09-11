|
|
Peggy June (Watford) Horne
Fayetteville—Mrs. Peggy June (Watford) Horne, 80 went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Bethesda Healthcare Facility.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday at the church from 11:30am to 12:50pm prior to the service. Following the service the family will gather in the church fellowship hall and all are invited.
She was born in Houston, Alabama to the late Euell Watford and Odell Courtney Watford. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Shaw. She retired as a receptionist with Fayetteville Technical Community College with over 19 years of service, and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Philip Horne of the home; daughter, Rhonda Whisnant & husband, Bengie of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Katie Whisnant and Joseph Whisnant both of Raleigh; and sister, Barbara Jackson of Gainsville, GA.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019