Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bladen- Gaskins Funeral Home
3131 State Road 1145
Elizabethtown, NC
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
White Oak Original Freewill Baptist Church
1517 Seaboard Street
Bladenboro, NC
Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Brier Creek Memorial Gardens
7601 ACC Blvd
Raleigh, NC
Peggy Lou Carden


Peggy Lou Carden Obituary
Peggy Lou Carden
Bladenboro — Peggy Lou Carden of Bladenboro, North Carolina passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. Peggy was born December 26, 1934 to Preston and Velma Benson. A resident of Bladenboro for the past 33 years and a lifelong resident of Durham, N.C. Her passion was serving God, her children and family along with the many others she helped over the years.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 66 years Dr. Bobby Kenneth Carden and her children Lynn (Duane) Hughes, Cathy (Gary) Wheeley, Mark (Sherry) Carden, Phillip (Jill) Carden. 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, 2 brothers, Garfield (Kathy) Benson and Ronald (Linda) Benson.Peggy was preceded in death by her parents Preston and Velma Benson and 2 children Max Carden and Pam Carden Richards.
In lieu of flowers Peggy has requested memorial contributions be made in honor of Peggy to the Free Will Baptist Children's Home PO Box 249 Middlesex, N.C. 27557 or fwbchildrenshome.org.
A visitation for Peggy will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Bladen- Gaskins Funeral Home 3131 State Road 1145 Elizabethtown, N.C. 28337. A funeral service will be Monday, April 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at White Oak Freewill Baptist Church 1517 Seaboard Street, Bladenboro, N.C. 28320 Rev Buddy Seay officiating. A burial and memorial service will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Briar Creek Memorial Gardens 7601 ACC Blvd. Raleigh, N.C. 27617.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019
