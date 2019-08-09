|
|
Peggy Sue Guerrero
Fayetteville—Peggy Sue Guerrero, 87, of Fayetteville passed away August 8, 2019 at Village Green.
Sue was born April 15, 1932 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky to the late, George Carroll and Florence Harned Carroll. She had a long career in education, teaching at the Fort Bragg School System, the Army Education Center and tutoring at Methodist University. She was a graduate of Bethel Women's College, a member of the NCO Wives Club, the Butner Elementary School PTA, the American Business Women's Association, where she received the ABWA Business Associate of the Year in 1985 and the ABWA Woman of the Year in 1980.
A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with Father Jack Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Sue was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherri Davidson.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Antonio "Tony" Guerrero; daughters, Susan Guerrero (Margaret Breech), Sheila Geisler (Gregory); grandchildren, Hanna Davidson Smith (Derek), Maria Davidson, Antonio Davidson, Robert Davidson III, Lillian Geisler; and a niece, Jeanne Yeagle.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Online condolence can be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019