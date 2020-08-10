Peggy (Reeves) Todd Jones
Salisbury—Ms. Peggy Todd Reeves Jones, 85, formerly of Fayetteville, NC passed Friday August 7, 2020 at her residence in Salisbury, NC surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 25, 1935 in Fayetteville, NC to the late Maude Thomas Reeves and Herman L. Reeves. Peggy was preceded in death by her husbands Elroy Todd and Wilbur L. Jones, and two sons Richard Glen Todd and Michael E. Todd.
Peggy worked for Cumberland County Schools with food services and as a crossing guard. She was an active and faithful member of Phaniel Baptist Church in China Grove, NC. Peggy will be remembered for her quick wit, her humor, and her wish to make everyone smile. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter Susan Todd Bruce and husband Brad of Salisbury, NC; her sister Ruby Lovick of Fayetteville, NC; seven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday August 12, 2020 at 3PM in the Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Hedgepeth officiating. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street.
