Peggy Tucker Moore
Spring Lake—Peggy Loretta Tucker Moore, formerly of Spring Lake, NC, passed away May 6, 2019.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Jim Tom Tucker and Hettie Pearson Tucker; husband, CSM Billy K. Moore; brothers, James Tucker, Harold Tucker, and Jerry Tucker; and grandson, PFC Brian M. Smith.
She is survived by her sister, Margaret Blue (Bill) of Greensboro, NC; son, Vincent Moore (Kay) of Raleigh, NC; daughter, Vicki Smith (Doug) of Buford, GA; grandchildren, Kristen Miller (Jeremiah), Brett Moore, Mark Moore, Matt Moore, and Sean Smith (Liz), and many nieces and nephews. In addition, she is survived by her soon to be first great-grandson due October 2019 (Sean and Liz).
Visitation will be held at noon, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, with a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home, Spring Lake, NC. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 9 to May 11, 2019