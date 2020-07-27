Perry Alan TuckerSouthern Pines —Mr. Perry Alan Tucker, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Pinehurst, N.C., after a decade-long battle with dementia. Mr. Tucker, a decorated Veteran and retired real estate professional and visionary, made his home in Southern Pines. He was 90.Perry was born on April 23, 1930, in Chesterfield, S.C., to the late Myrtle Shepherd Tucker and John Fulton Tucker.He grew up 16 miles away in Wadesboro, N.C., playing baseball and football with his brothers. As a gifted athlete, he led the Anson HIgh School football team to a winning season in 1946, but lost in the State Championship Game. He was recruited by Coach Wallace Wade and received a scholarship to play football at Duke University. During one of his summers in college, he traveled to Alaska to serve as a firefighter. With World War II having just ended, and the Korean Conflict ongoing, upon graduation with a Bachelor's Degree in Business, Perry enlisted in the United States Marine Corps Officer Candidate School, Quantico, Va. Upon completion, he became an Infantry Lieutenant and went to Korea. After the Korean Conflict, he remained in the USMC, attained the rank of Captain and then transitioned into civilian life.Perry met and married Betty Blackwell Tucker. Perry worked as a Real Estate Broker for several years under Tom McLean, McLean Real Estate, and then with the help of his bride Betty, they opened their own business, Tucker Real Estate which operated for more than 50 years.As a religious man, Perry led his family to church at Highland Presbyterian in Fayetteville, and he also served the church becoming an Elder. As a citizen, Perry became a member of the Fayetteville Kiwanis Club.The simple things were special to Perry. He loved walking on the beach hoping to find treasures. He was an avid reader of the Reader's Digest. He enjoyed watching nature, especially birds. He always carried index cards with him to write notes. Perry was a gentleman, and fan of Dale Carnegie and Zig Ziglar. Perry always said that the most beautiful word in the English language is a person's name, and emphasized the importance of greeting someone with their first name. Among his prized possessions was the Bible that was presented to him by Duke University.As ugly as the disease of dementia is, the positive aspect was that the always-shy Perry became very outgoing. He loved to sing to anyone he met, many times with his granddaughter Catherine. Together they would belt out "Hey Hey Good Lookin," "Fly Away," and the first stanza of "Ave Maria."Perry Tucker was preceded in death by his parents John and Myrtle Tucker, brothers and their spouses: Frank and Ag Tucker and Fulton and Martha Tucker, and his two brothers-in-law Al Aldridge and Winston Burroughs. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Betty Blackwell Tucker, his son Perry Alan Tucker, and daughter-in-law Ann Tucker and daughter Mary Cate (H) Brice Spires; his daughter Susan Tucker Pjetraj and son-in-law Lt. Col. (retired) Walt Pjetraj and their daughters Brittany (H) Taylor Gray and great-grandson Emerson Tucker Gray, Claire (H) Timothy (TJ) Pinelli and great-grandson Landon Perry Pinelli, and Catherine Pjetraj; his sisters Margaret Aldridge and Martha Lou Burroughs.Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home of Fayetteville is entrusted with arrangements. Because of COVID, there will be a graveside service at the Alamance Memorial Park 4039 South Church St Burlington, N.C. 27215 at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Presbyterian Church at P.O. Box 1449 Pinehurst, NC 28370.