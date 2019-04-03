|
Peter Francis Niccum
Raeford—Peter Francis Niccum, 59, of Raeford, NC died peacefully on March 31, 2019. Peter passed away surrounded by his three children, his brother, and his wife of thirty-five years. Peter was a United States Army veteran and intelligence analyst who honorably served his country on three continents. Peter was a consummate family man who always provided unconditional love and joy to his family and friends. A memorial will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to . Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019