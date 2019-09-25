|
Peter Michael Messick, Jr.
St. Pauls—Peter Michael Messick, Jr., 50, of St. Pauls, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in his home with family by his side.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Marion Keating.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Messick; sons, Peter Messick III and Joshua Milliken; daughter, Danielle Milliken; grandson, Noah Messick; siblings, Karen Semprervivo, Roy McClellan, Patricia Hutchinson, and Cathy Lee Jones; father, Peter Messick, Sr.; and host of other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019