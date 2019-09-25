Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011

Peter Michael Messick Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Michael Messick Jr. Obituary
Peter Michael Messick, Jr.
St. Pauls—Peter Michael Messick, Jr., 50, of St. Pauls, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in his home with family by his side.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Marion Keating.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Messick; sons, Peter Messick III and Joshua Milliken; daughter, Danielle Milliken; grandson, Noah Messick; siblings, Karen Semprervivo, Roy McClellan, Patricia Hutchinson, and Cathy Lee Jones; father, Peter Messick, Sr.; and host of other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now