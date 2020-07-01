Philip Marsh Guy, Sr.
Fayetteville—Philip Marsh Guy, Sr., 79 of Fayetteville passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Franklin Oaks Nursing & Rehab. Center in Louisburg.
Philip was born September 19, 1940 in Cumberland County, NC to the late Kathryn and Daniel Marsh Guy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Darby Guy.
Philip was a graduate of Seventy-First High School and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He was a faithful member and deacon at Village Baptist Church. Philip was a Special Deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. He was the former Director of Cumberland County Emergency Services. Philip was a retired realtor and the past President of the Fayetteville Area Board of Realtors.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Village Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Philip is survived by his sons, Philip Marsh Guy, II and wife Lisa of Wilmington; Darby O'Neal Guy and wife Rebecca of Louisburg; brothers, Charles Allen Guy and wife Billie of Fayetteville; Dan Miller Guy and wife Terri of Santa Fe, NM; mother-in-law, Lillian Spears Darby of Fayetteville; sister-in-law, Marsha Darby Murray of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Daniel Marsh Guy and Kennedy Marie Guy; several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Village Baptist Church, 906 S. McPherson Church Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28303.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarrren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Fayetteville—Philip Marsh Guy, Sr., 79 of Fayetteville passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Franklin Oaks Nursing & Rehab. Center in Louisburg.
Philip was born September 19, 1940 in Cumberland County, NC to the late Kathryn and Daniel Marsh Guy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Darby Guy.
Philip was a graduate of Seventy-First High School and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He was a faithful member and deacon at Village Baptist Church. Philip was a Special Deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. He was the former Director of Cumberland County Emergency Services. Philip was a retired realtor and the past President of the Fayetteville Area Board of Realtors.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Village Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Philip is survived by his sons, Philip Marsh Guy, II and wife Lisa of Wilmington; Darby O'Neal Guy and wife Rebecca of Louisburg; brothers, Charles Allen Guy and wife Billie of Fayetteville; Dan Miller Guy and wife Terri of Santa Fe, NM; mother-in-law, Lillian Spears Darby of Fayetteville; sister-in-law, Marsha Darby Murray of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Daniel Marsh Guy and Kennedy Marie Guy; several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Village Baptist Church, 906 S. McPherson Church Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28303.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarrren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.