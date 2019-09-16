|
Phillip Allen Ogden
Fayetteville—Mr. Phillip Allen Ogden, 76, of Fayetteville, was called home Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was born in Tipton, Indiana, the son of the late Dennis B. Ogden and Mary Sharp. Phillip retired after proudly serving in the United States Army for many years.
Phillip is survived by his wife, Karen M. Ogden of the home; two sons, Julian Ogden and fiancée Glenda of Fayetteville, NC; Jeffrey Ogden and wife Renee of Riverton, UT; one daughter, Katherine Ogden of Springtown, TX; two brothers, Morton Ogden and wife Pattie of Tipton, IN; Jerry Michael Ogden and wife Ava of Tipton, IN; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A celebration of life with full military honors will be held for Phillip on Sunday September 22, 2019 at 12:30 at the Cotton United Methodist Church, 4514 Mill Street, Hope Mills, NC with Reverend Dr. Michael Hale officiating. A fellowship meal will immediately follow the Celebration of Life at the Cotton United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019