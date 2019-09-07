Home

Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3131 Martin Luther King Drive
Elizabethtown, NC 28337
910-645-2600
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Community Baptist Church
Bladenboro , NC
View Map

Phillip Villagomez Obituary
Phillip Villagomez
Bladenboro—Phillip Torre Villagomez, 53, of Bladenboro, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, surrounded by family.
Phillip is survived by his wife Camille of 22 years, daughter, Lydia Villagomez; son, Lincoln Villagomez; mother, Wanda Villagomez; brothers: Carlos (Kimberly) Villagomez, along with several nieces and nephews. Phillip was preceded in death by his father, Jesus Torre Villagomez.
The family will receive from 6-8pm on Monday, September 9th at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 10th at 2pm at Community Baptist Church in Bladenboro with Rev. Joshua Sykes and Burial will follow service in the church cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
