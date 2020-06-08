Phyllis Marie Davis
Fayetteville—63,passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at CFV. She is survived by her mother Reba Billings; brother Bobby (Donna) Billings; Husband Jerry Davis Sr.; Sons Jack (Wanda) Smith, Jerry (Melissa) Davis Jr., Steven (Stephanie) Davis; Grandchildren: Nathaniel, Caitlyn, Lucas, Aiden and Abigail. Private service at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 12, 2020.