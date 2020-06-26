Phyllis Suggs
Concord— Phyllis Suggs, 70, Concord, passed 06/21/2020. Public visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Patterson Memorial Funeral Home Chapel from 12-2PM. Burial: Rockfish Cemetry. Patterson Memorial Funeral Home.
Concord— Phyllis Suggs, 70, Concord, passed 06/21/2020. Public visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Patterson Memorial Funeral Home Chapel from 12-2PM. Burial: Rockfish Cemetry. Patterson Memorial Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.