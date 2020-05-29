Preston Davis Sr.
Preston Davis Sr.
Fayetteville—87, passed May 25, 2020. Visitation: Monday, June 1, 2020 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Funeral: Monday, June 1, 2020, 12:00 PM 1 hour prior. Services will be held at Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church 118 Johnson St Fayetteville, NC.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
