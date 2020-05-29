Preston Davis Sr.
Fayetteville—87, passed May 25, 2020. Visitation: Monday, June 1, 2020 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Funeral: Monday, June 1, 2020, 12:00 PM 1 hour prior. Services will be held at Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church 118 Johnson St Fayetteville, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 29 to May 31, 2020.