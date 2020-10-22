Prudence Todd DeLap

Richmond, VA—Clara Prudence "Prudy" Todd DeLap passed away on October 5th, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. She was 88.

Prudy was born on August 29, 1932, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. She was the eldest child of Clara Efird Krauss Todd Hollinshed and Prue Hampton Todd. She graduated from high school in Fayetteville in 1950, and from Duke University in 1954 with a B.A. in Education. In 1959, she married Mr. James Harve DeLap of Carbondale, Illinois. The couple had four children: Carolyn, Polly, Margaret, and Todd.

Prudy found her calling as a schoolteacher. After receiving an M.A. in Education from Stetson University, she began her career teaching sixth grade at Boston Avenue Elementary School in DeLand, Florida. She also received a certification in library sciences, and over the course of her career she worked as a librarian and taught various grade levels at Lake Helen Elementary School and George Marks Elementary School, where she ultimately found her place teaching the fifth-grade gifted class.

Prudy was a prodigious traveler, exploring the world with her husband, children and grandchildren. Throughout her life, Prudy visited six continents and lived in five countries, including Nepal in 1970-71, Liberia in 1978-79, Malaysia in 1987, and Turkey in 1988 (though the DeLap family always considered DeLand their home). She spoke most proudly of her summer bicycling (and occasionally hitchhiking) through Europe in 1954, and of her family's adventures in Europe and the American West in their VW van in the 1970s.

Prudy's other hobbies included painting, reading, rooting tirelessly for Duke Blue Devil Basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals, and extensively researching and writing her family's genealogy. Though she would be the first to admit that cooking was not her life's passion, she proudly published a cookbook-cum-family history, "Cooking Up Memories," copies of which grace family bookshelves across the country. Her genealogy archives and travel memoirs were also some of her most cherished accomplishments.

She is survived by her brother, Joseph Hampton Todd, who lives in North Carolina. She is also survived by three children: Polly DeLap Hartzell of Howell, New Jersey; Margaret DeLap Sitison of Richmond, Virginia; and Todd DeLap of Fairfax, Virginia. She is lovingly remembered as "Mama" by her nine grandchildren: Melissa VanderNoordaa Hanstad, Amy Hartzell, Sarah Hartzell, Rachel Sitison, Jake Sitison, Hallie Sitison, Alice DeLap, Juliet DeLap, and Liam DeLap. She also had two great-grandchildren, Lucy Hanstad and Corin Hanstad. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter Carolyn DeLap VanderNoordaa, and her granddaughter Adena Celeste VanderNoordaa.

The family will be holding a memorial in DeLand when it is again safe for family and friends to gather and reminisce.



