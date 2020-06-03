Queen Esther Graham
Fayetteville—Mrs. Queen Esther Hines Graham, age 76, of 226 Waxhaw Drive, departed this life Saturday, May 30, 2020. Funeral service will be private. Burial: Monday, June 8th at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. Viewing Friday, June 5th 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary. The family will receive friends at the home. She leaves to cherish her loving memory: husband of 55 years, Thomas Graham; children, Debra Stewart & Jacqueline Perkins(Kelvin); grandchildren, Zachary Stewart and Rhonesha Lee(Javon); great grandchild, Jordyn Lee; siblings, Trussie Farve, Lee Benton Barnes and Emma Barnes and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and great friends. Arrangements entrusted to Wiseman Mortuary Inc.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.