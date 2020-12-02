Rachel Clark Nye Mercer
Red Springs—Rachel Ann Clark Nye Mercer, 89, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Glen Flora Nursing Home of Lumberton. Rachel was born in Robeson County on March 26, 1931, to the late John and Saloma Johnson Clark. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by husbands, Jerry Dixon Nye and William T. Mercer and son, George Brandon Nye.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Red Springs where she was a member of the Women's Circle. She retired as head teller from First Union Bank of Red Springs.
Funeral services will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2 PM at First Baptist Church of Red Springs with Rev. Sandy Saunders and Dr. Scott Talley officiating with interment in Alloway Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 – 2 PM at the church.
Surviving are daughter, Beverly Edwards and her husband Herman of Red Springs; son Jerry Dixon Nye, Jr, of Red Springs; grandson, Brent Dixon Nye, Sr. and wife Heather; great grandson, Brent Dixon Nye and great granddaughter Callie Cecilia Nye all of New Mexico.
Services for the Family are entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home, 220 East 4th Ave, Red Springs, NC 28377. Condolences to the Family may be made at www.crumplerfh.com