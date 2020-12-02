1/1
Rachel Clark Nye Mercer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rachel Clark Nye Mercer
Red Springs—Rachel Clark Nye Mercer, 89, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Glen Flora Nursing Home of Lumberton. Rachel was born in Robeson County on March 26, 1931, to the late John and Saloma Johnson Clark. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by husbands, Jerry Dixon Nye and William T. Mercer and son, George Brandon Nye.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Red Springs where she was a member of the Women's Circle. She retired as head teller from First Union National Bank of Red Springs.
Funeral services will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2 PM at First Baptist Church of Red Springs with Rev. Sandy Saunders and Dr. Scott Talley officiating with interment in Alloway Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 – 2 PM at the church.
Surviving are daughter, Beverly Edwards and her husband Herman of Red Springs; son Jerry Dixon Nye, Jr, of Red Springs; grandson, Brent Dixon Nye, Sr. and wife Heather; great grandson, Brent Dixon Nye and great granddaughter Callie Cecilia Nye all of New Mexico.
Services for the Family are entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home, 220 East 4th Ave, Red Springs, NC 28377. Condolences to the Family may be made at www.crumplerfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
220 E 4Th Ave
Red Springs, NC 28377
(910) 843-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crumpler Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved