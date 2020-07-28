1/1
Rachel Evlyn (Wright) Dees
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rachel Evlyn Wright Dees
Raeford—Rachel Jennie Evlyn Wright Dees was born on June 12, 1930. She left this world to be with her Lord and God on Monday, July 27, 2020. The most important things in this world to mom were God, her children and grandchildren, and her work. Mama devoted her life to raising four hard-headed children to adulthood, and sometimes well beyond, if she felt we needed it. Her love and devotion to us could only be matched by her desire to protect us and keep us safe. Mom lived as simple of a life as one could imagine. Give her, her children, and a job to provide for them and she would take care of the rest. She truly was a mama bear. She leaves behind an enormous void that will never be filled. But she would tell us I know, to look forward to Heaven when we can all be together again. That is what we will do.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents Alfred Whitley Wright and Lola Viola Wright whom she loved as dearly as her children. Also preceding her in death were Bill Dees, her husband of 46 years, and all of her siblings. Nelton Wright, Helen Grooms, Willie Wright, Daniel Wright, Lib Bundy, EJ Wright and Nellie McBryde, and a much-loved grandson William Christopher (Chris) Clark.
Surviving are her four children Anita McMillan and husband Jimmy, Lewis Dees and wife Gwen, Sheryl Kilby and husband Bobby, Dale Dees and wife Jeannie.
Also six grandchildren; Scott Kilby (Mary), Rachel Bello (Kevin), Jeff McMillan (Brittany), Whitney Denelsbeck (Leo), Jenny Taylor (Brooks), Lewis Dees, III (Jessica); and ten great-grandchildren; Kalyn, Carson, McKinley, Rosalie, Remy, Gunner, Aiden, Logan, Mason and Catherine.
We all got our belief and understanding of God from and through mom. She would not want this announcement to end without us asking that each of you consider putting your faith, hope and trust into the hands of the God that she so strongly believed in.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Crumpler Funeral Home, 131 Harris Avenue, Raeford
Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Raeford, NC
Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
131 Harris Ave
Raeford, NC 28376
(910) 875-4145
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crumpler Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved