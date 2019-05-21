|
|
Rachel King Russ
Bladenboro—Rachel King Russ, 85, of Bladenboro, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents: Lester and Rannie King; husband: Bennett Russ; son: Jody Alexander Russ; brother: Nash H. King; sisters: Ernestine K. Davis, Mary Thelma King, Wilma Rae Bedsole. Rachel leaves behind her three sons: Steve Russ, Mike Russ and wife Sally, Ricky Russ and wife Diane, all of Dublin; daughter: Kathleen Russ Richardson of Dublin; two brothers: Charles King of Clarkton, Bill King of Bunnlevel; two sisters: Paula K. Zimburg of Oxford, Ruthie Mae Byrd of Tar Heel; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, May 23rd at Bethel Baptist Church in Dublin. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Warren Hill and Rev. Murray King officiating service. Burial will take place in Allen Cemetery in Dublin.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 21 to May 22, 2019