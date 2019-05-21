Home

POWERED BY

Rachel King Russ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rachel King Russ Obituary
Rachel King Russ
Bladenboro—Rachel King Russ, 85, of Bladenboro, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents: Lester and Rannie King; husband: Bennett Russ; son: Jody Alexander Russ; brother: Nash H. King; sisters: Ernestine K. Davis, Mary Thelma King, Wilma Rae Bedsole. Rachel leaves behind her three sons: Steve Russ, Mike Russ and wife Sally, Ricky Russ and wife Diane, all of Dublin; daughter: Kathleen Russ Richardson of Dublin; two brothers: Charles King of Clarkton, Bill King of Bunnlevel; two sisters: Paula K. Zimburg of Oxford, Ruthie Mae Byrd of Tar Heel; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, May 23rd at Bethel Baptist Church in Dublin. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Warren Hill and Rev. Murray King officiating service. Burial will take place in Allen Cemetery in Dublin.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 21 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.