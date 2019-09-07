Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Bluff Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Wade, NC
View Map

Rachel Matthews Taylor

Rachel Matthews Taylor Obituary
Rachel Matthews Taylor
Wade—Rachel Matthews Taylor, 95 0f Wade passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, NC.
Rachel was born February 9, 1924 in Sampson County, NC to the late Mary Faircloth and John Jenkins Matthews. She was preceded in death by her husband, G.C. Taylor, Jr., and a son, Anthony Wayne Taylor and her brothers, John, David, Bobby, Pete, Kelly, Blackmon "Boot" Matthews.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at Old Bluff Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Wade, NC with Pastor Chris McMillan, officiating.
She is survived by her sons, Grover C. Taylor, III and wife Debbie of Raeford and Ted J. Taylor and wife Barbara of Wade; daughter, Sula Dawes and husband Willie of Lillington; brother, Jesse Matthews and wife Verdie of Autryville; sister Helen Barefoot of Autryville; grandchildren, Liz Keown and husband Tony, Susan Gurlea and husband Mike, Grover Taylor, IV., Jeffery Taylor and wife Laura; great-grandchildren, Charles, Anthony, Rachel Keown, Alan Gurlea and Iris Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Old Bluff Presbyterian Church Trust Fund, P.O. 96 Wade, NC 28395. Attention: Byrd Jernigan.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
