Rafael Daniel AndersonAtlanta, GA—Rafael Daniel Anderson passed away November 22, 2020 in Atlanta, GA at the age of 84.Born in Agana, Guam on November 6, 1936 he was a concentration camp survivor of the Japanese Military occupation of Guam during World War II. Joining the 82nd Airborne Division as a young man, Dan was stationed at Fort Bragg, NC where he met his loving wife and began a successful career in the Automobile Industry eventually becoming a certified GM Dealer.He is predeceased by his mother Maria Anderson of Agana, Guam, his wife Janice Taylor Anderson of Fayetteville, NC, and his daughter Misty Anderson of Fayetteville, NC.Dan is survived by his sister Dorothy Anderson Fernandez of Dededo, Guam and her 10 children; his daughter Tanya Isley of Raleigh, NC, her husband Greg and their son Dr. Jonathan Isley; Todd Anderson of Charlotte, NC and his wife Stacey and their children Ashley, Michael, & Corey; Miles Anderson of Atlanta, GA and his wife Donna Ree and their children Rachel & Miles.A private, family graveside service will be held at Cross Creek Cemetery where Dan will be laid to rest beside the love of his life, Janice Taylor Anderson.