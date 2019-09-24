|
|
Ralph Bedford Jones, Jr.
Spring Lake—Ralph Bedford Jones, Jr., 65, of Spring Lake, NC passed away on September 22, 2019.
Ralph is preceded in death by his father Ralph B. Jones, and his wife Barbara G. Jones.
He is survived by two daughters, Lisa Abbuhl (Stephen) of Mobile, AL, and Cheryl Massengill (Tammy) of Coats, NC; his mother, Barbara Jones of Stuarts Draft, VA; one sister, Rhonda Dorrell (Ed) of Stuarts Draft, VA; one brother, Mark Jones (Dorothy) of Warrenton, VA; and three grandchildren, Lacee Bruen, Kyla Abbuhl, and Austin Carlson.
Ralph was very well known and admired throughout the Spring Lake community and valued each friendship he had made during his time as a member of the Harnett County Tractor Club and Anderson Creek Fire and Rescue. He remained an active volunteer for the Boy Scouts and was very proud of his Eagle pin he received at an early age. Ralph enjoyed working, but retired from Kelly Springfield in 2009, after 37 years of service to the company. He will be missed by many friends and relatives.
Funeral Services for Ralph will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory in Spring Lake, NC. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Memorial Gardens in Spring Lake. Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019