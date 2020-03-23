|
|
Dr. Ralph D. Richardson
Fayetteville—Dr. Ralph Drew Richardson, 91 of Fayetteville, NC passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday March 21, 2020 with his family by his side.
To All of you...everywhere...who have touched Dr. Ralphs life and he, yours. Yesterday March 21, Dr. Ralph Richardson crossed over the bridge to step on to the Heavenly home God had prepared for him. His presence will be missed by our city, our family of God here and abroad. Dr. Ralph Pastored the Campbellton Church 13 yrs, Built The Church of the Open Door and pastored many many years. He started the Bible Alive Ministries about 40 yrs ago, and in early days took the Cape Fear School of Theology under its wing. Later his desire to have a Bible College built took form as he brought about the existence of the Carolina Bible College here in our Community. Dr. Ralph built the College physically with hammer, nails, paint, established a beautiful library opened to all the community , established a little Christian bookstore in the College, and for 20 years was President and Professor.
Bible Alive Ministry was worldwide,. Dr. Ralphs daily radio Bible messages were on 14 stations over 17 yrs. His Bible never left his hands day or night. At least 20 books , many were curriculum textbooks were authored and published by him.
His love for Christ,and the Scriptures was phenominal.and his second great love was his family..,He is survived by his wife of 52 yrs, Bertelle, Richardson, son Dean Richardson, Daughter Julie Milunic and husband Matt, his grandson Joseph Richardson and wife Jennifer Richardson.and their 4 and 1/2 yr old Great Grandaughter Caroline Richardson.
Due the the Corona Virus no service will be held until we are all safe to gather in a group. The immediate family will hold the graveside service when they get a time from the Funeral Home Please refer to Jernigan Warren Funeral Home for further details. We will have a Memorial Service when the deadly virus is controlled and groups are allowed
Online condolences may be left at http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301
In Lieu of Flowers please make a donation to : Carolina Bible College, Church of the Open Door or Bible Alive Ministries
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2020