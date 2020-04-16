Home

WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Ralph Locklear

Ralph Locklear Obituary
Ralph Locklear
Fayetteville—Mr. Ralph Locklear age 73 of Fayetteville departed this life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday April 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife, Mary Locklear; children, Ralph J. White, James Womack, Erica White, Tony Brewington; brother, Joseph Locklear; sisters, Dorothy Collins, Elizabeth Locklear, Lena Graham, Maretha White-Lewis, Movale Hagler, Marquita Jones Epps, Isabe Scott, Olivia Locklear; 13 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a viewing on Saturday April 18, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020
