Ralph Locklear
Fayetteville—Mr. Ralph Locklear age 73 of Fayetteville departed this life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday April 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife, Mary Locklear; children, Ralph J. White, James Womack, Erica White, Tony Brewington; brother, Joseph Locklear; sisters, Dorothy Collins, Elizabeth Locklear, Lena Graham, Maretha White-Lewis, Movale Hagler, Marquita Jones Epps, Isabe Scott, Olivia Locklear; 13 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a viewing on Saturday April 18, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020